'The 100,' 'Krypton' & Animated 'Constantine' Headed To WonderCon

Here's WBTV's slate for the annual event:

Friday, March 23

"Unikitty!" will have a special video presentation and Q&A from 2:30 – 3:30 PM in room North 200B.



"Teen Titans Go!" will have its video presentation and Q&A from 3:30-4:30, featuring producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and voice actor Greg Cipes. It will take place in room North 200B.



"The 100's" special video presentation and Q&A takes place from 6-7 PM in room North 200A. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles are on the panel as is Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg.



Saturday, March 24



The "Constantine" animated series world premiere screening takes place from 10-11 AM in room North 200A, followed by a Q&A with star Matt Ryan, series writer J.M. DeMatteis and Blue Ribbon Content and Warner Bros. Animation's Peter Girardi.



"Krypton," the SYFY series about the world of Superman's grandfather, will have its video presentation and Q&A from 2-3 PM in room North 200A. The panel will feature showrunner and Executive Producer Cameron Welsh, DC Entertainment executive Dan Evans, and stars Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell and Shaun Sipos.



Sunday, March 25



Fans can catch a screening of the next "Lucifer" episode from 10:30 – 11:15 AM (and watch a special video message from series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Tom Welling and Aimee Garcia) in the Arena.



"Black Lightning" fans will get to watch a new episode, followed by a Q&A with producers and writers from 12:45-1:45 PM in the arena.



WonderCon takes place from March 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

-- Jolie Lash