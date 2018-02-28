'The 100,' 'Krypton' & Animated 'Constantine' Headed To WonderCon

"The 100" is heading to WonderCon.
It's been a long wait for Season 5 of The CW show, but fans will get to hear more about the new season, ahead of its April 24 return, at the Anaheim event.
"The 100" cast members Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles, and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg, will take the stage for a panel at Wonder Con on Friday, March 23.
The panel, which runs from 6-7 PM, will feature the cast talking about the show, and a sneak peek at Season 5. Warner Bros. Television announced the news on Wednesday with its full WonderCon 2017 slate.
Also heading to WonderCon from WBTV are "Black Lightning," the highly-anticipated "Krypton," "Teen Titans Go!" and "Unikitty!"
Here's WBTV's slate for the annual event:
Friday, March 23
"Unikitty!" will have a special video presentation and Q&A from 2:30 – 3:30 PM in room North 200B.
"Teen Titans Go!" will have its video presentation and Q&A from 3:30-4:30, featuring producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and voice actor Greg Cipes. It will take place in room North 200B.
"The 100's" special video presentation and Q&A takes place from 6-7 PM in room North 200A. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles are on the panel as is Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg.
Saturday, March 24
The "Constantine" animated series world premiere screening takes place from 10-11 AM in room North 200A, followed by a Q&A with star Matt Ryan, series writer J.M. DeMatteis and Blue Ribbon Content and Warner Bros. Animation's Peter Girardi.
"Krypton," the SYFY series about the world of Superman's grandfather, will have its video presentation and Q&A from 2-3 PM in room North 200A. The panel will feature showrunner and Executive Producer Cameron Welsh, DC Entertainment executive Dan Evans, and stars Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell and Shaun Sipos.
Sunday, March 25
Fans can catch a screening of the next "Lucifer" episode from 10:30 – 11:15 AM (and watch a special video message from series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Tom Welling and Aimee Garcia) in the Arena.
"Black Lightning" fans will get to watch a new episode, followed by a Q&A with producers and writers from 12:45-1:45 PM in the arena.
WonderCon takes place from March 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.
-- Jolie Lash