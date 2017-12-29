2017 Movie Box Office: Third Highest Grossing In History

"This is a year where we've seen our big brands deliver high-quality ... successes," said Dave Hollis, Disney's president of worldwide distribution. "The deliberate approach that we've taken with these brands and the magnitude of the size of the films we're putting into the marketplace is paying off."

Warner Bros. followed in second with 18.9 percent of the market share, and over $2 billion thanks to films like "Wonder Woman," ''It," ''Dunkirk" and even "Justice League," which underperformed domestically with $223.2 million. The studio also had its best worldwide year ever with around $5 billion in grosses.

Universal took third with around $1.5 billion compliments of "Despicable Me 3" ($264.6 million), "The Fate of the Furious" ($225.8 million) and "Get Out."

"We had the most profitable year in the history of the studio which is something to be proud of," said Jim Orr, Universal's distribution head. "We did it with a very diverse slate. We did all of that without a bunch of caped crusaders, without a bunch of superheroes."

Quality content on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon and premium cable options like HBO continue to be formidable draws for consumer attention too.

"As an industry we have some really big challenges ahead of us, which involves vying for the consumer's time," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution. "It's more competitive today than it ever has been before."

Jeff Bock, a senior box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations, says movies can't compete.

"2017 will ultimately be remembered as the changing of the guard where people realized, you know what, movies aren't getting better, but TV is," said Bock, who notes that for about the same price as a movie ticket, a consumer can get access to all the content on a streaming service and its proprietary content (like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or "The Crown").