2017's Boy Band Resurgence: Vote For Access' Boy Band Of The Year

There's a new batch of boy bands making teenagers' hearts swoon – and Access wants to know which group is the fan favorite!
As the U.K.'s boys of One Direction pursued solo music ventures, 2017 proved to be a renaissance age of talented new ensembles ready to dominate the pop music landscape.
K-pop phenomenon BTS, the five social media superstars of Why Don't We, and Simon Cowell's protégés PRETTYMUCH have each celebrated incredible breakthrough moments, but which boy band deserves to be crowned Access' 2017 Boy Band of the Year?
BTS
K-pop super group BTS made a huge impact with their live U.S. television debut at the 2017 American Music Awards this November, surging mainstream music interest in the seven-member ensemble. The group's latest single – "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner – debuted at No. 28 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, marking their highest position to date. BTS' massive Army fan base dominates social media with over 20 million fans and helped make the band the most-tweeted celebrities of the year.
Why Don't We
Why Don't We has created a fandom of millions this year. The quintet – made of teen heartthrobs Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Zach Herron and Jack Avery – celebrated radio success with infectious singles "Something Different" and "These Girls." With a sold-out headlining tour and performances at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball, the group is primed to have a commanding presence in 2018.
PRETTYMUCH
Simon Cowell's new boy band PRETTYMUCH is ready to fill the void in One Directioners' hearts! The talented five-member band features triple threats Austin Porter, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, Brandon Arreaga and Edwin Honoret – who can each sing, dance and play their own instruments. PRETTYMUCH's undeniably catchy single "Would You Mind" peaked at No. 40 on Billboard's Hot 100.
