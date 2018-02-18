2018 BAFTAs A Complete List Of The Winners

Winners of the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

British Film — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director — Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Actor — Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress — Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actor — Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress — Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Rising Star — Daniel Kaluuya

British Debut — Writer-director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan, "I am Not a Witch"

Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Adapted Screenplay — James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Film Not in the English Language — "The Handmaiden"

Music — Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Cinematography — Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Editing — Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"

Production Design — Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, "The Shape of Water"

Costume Design — Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Sound — "Dunkirk"

Visual Effects — "Blade Runner 2049"

Makeup and Hair — David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, KazuhiroTsuji, "Darkest Hour"

Animated Film — "Coco"

Short Film — "Cowboy Dave"

Short Animation — "Poles Apart"

Documentary — "I am Not Your Negro"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School

Academy Fellowship — Ridley Scott