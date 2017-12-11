2018 Golden Globe Award Nominations: See The Full List

The 2018 Golden Globe nominations are officially in!

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning in Los Angeles with Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone sharing the announcement duties.

"Big Little Lies" was the leader of the pack for television, earning six nominations. It was followed by "Feud: Bette and Joan" with four nominations. For film, "The Shape of Water" earned a whopping seven nominations, followed by "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" with six nominations each.



The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Seth Meyers will host.

TV

Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, “The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius"

Television limited series or motion picture made for television

“Big Little Lies"

“Fargo"

“Feud”

”The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Television series, musical or comedy

“Black-ish"

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None"

“Smilf”

“Will & Grace"

Supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

David Harbour, “Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure"

Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace "

Actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us"

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan"

Actress in a television series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander"

Claire Foy, “The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale"

Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies"

Television drama

“The Crown"

“Game of Thrones"

“The Handmaid's Tale"

“Stranger Things"

“This Is Us"

FILM

Original score, motion picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexander Desplat,“The Shape of Water”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

John Williams, “The Post”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Motion picture, foreign language

“A Fantastic Woman"

“First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

“Loveless"

“The Square"

Motion picture, animated

"Boss Baby"

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco"

“Ferdinand"

“Loving Vincent"

Screenplay, motion picture

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird"

“Molly’s Game”

“The Post"

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress in any motion picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"

Supporting actor in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"

Tom Hanks, “The Post"

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread"

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, “The Post"

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes"

Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Director, motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Original song, motion picture

“Home,” “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Motion picture, drama

“Call Me By Your Name"

“Dunkirk”

"The Post"

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Motion picture, musical or comedy