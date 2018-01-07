2018 Golden Globes Recap: The Winners, Seth Meyers' Zingers, Oprah's Speech & More

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed in a color-coordinated statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality, the Golden Globes confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era with a ceremony at turns protest rally and party, atonement and celebration.

"Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," opened host Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Meyers, in his first time hosting the Globes, dove straight into material about the sex scandals that have roiled the industry and the "elephant not in the room," Harvey Weinstein. In punchlines on Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Hollywood's deeper gender biases, Meyers scored laughs throughout the ballroom, and maybe a sense of release.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud," said Meyers.

The first award of the night, perhaps fittingly, went to one of Hollywood's most powerful women: Nicole Kidman, for her performance in HBO's "The Big Little Lies," a series she and Reese Witherspoon also produced. She chalked the win up to "the power of women."

"Let's keep the conversation alive," Kidman said. Later, Kidman's co-star on the show, Laura Dern, took home the best supporting actress TV award.

