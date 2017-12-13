2018 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations: See The Full List

A list of the nominees for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California:

MOVIES

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name," James Franco, "The Disaster Artist," Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out," Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" and Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ."

Actress: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul," Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water," Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" and Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."

Supporting actor: Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes," Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project," Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water" and Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting actress: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound," Hong Chau, "Downsizing," Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick," Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" and Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird."

Cast: "The Big Sick," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''Mudbound" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

___

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective," Jeff Daniels, "Godless," Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Lies," Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" and Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies," Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies, "Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan," Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan" and Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies."

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark," Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us," Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones," David Harbour, "Stranger Things" and Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul."

Actress in a drama series: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things," Claire Foy, "The Crown," Laura Linney, "Ozark," Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" and Robin Wright, "House of Cards."

Actor in a comedy series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish," Aziz Ansari, "Master of None," Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace," William H. Macy, "Shameless" and Marc Maron, "Glow."

Actress in a comedy series: Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black," Alison Brie, "Glow," Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie," Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" and Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie."

Ensemble in a drama series: "The Crown," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Stranger Things" and "This is Us"

Ensemble in a comedy series: "black-ish," ''Curb Your Enthusiasm," ''Glow," ''Orange is the New Black" and "Veep."

___

Life achievement award: Morgan Freeman