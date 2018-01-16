49th NAACP Image Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, announced Monday night in Pasadena, California:
Entertainer of the year: Ava DuVernay
FILM
Motion picture: "Girls Trip"
Actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
Actress, motion picture: Octavia Spencer, "Gifted"
TELEVISION
Comedy series: "black-ish"
Drama series: "Power"
Actor, comedy: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Actress, comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Actor, drama: Omari Hardwick, "Power"
Actress, drama: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
Winners announced Sunday during a pre-telecast dinner:
FILM:
Supporting actor: Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"
Supporting actress: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
Independent film: "Detroit"
Documentary: "STEP"
Writing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Directing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
MUSIC
New artist: SZA
Male artist: Bruno Mars
Female artist: Mary J. Blige
Duo, group or collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
Jazz album: "Petite Afrique," Somi
Gospel/Christian album: "Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack
Music video/visual album: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Song, traditional: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar
Song, contemporary: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
TELEVISION
Supporting actor, comedy series: Jay Ellis, "Insecure"
Supporting actress, comedy series: Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"
Supporting actor, drama series: Joe Morton, "Scandal"
Supporting actress, drama series: Naturi Naughton, "Power"
Television movie, limited series or dramatic special: "The New Edition Story"
Actor, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"
Actress, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Queen Latifah, "Flint"
Directing, comedy series: Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"
Directing, dramatic series: Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"
Directing, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"
Writing, comedy series: Janine Barrois, "Claws
Writing, dramatic series: Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"
Writing, television movie or special: Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"
News/information series or special: "Unsung"
Documentary: "The 44th President: In His Own Words"
Talk series: "The Real"
Reality program/reality competition series: "The Manns"
Variety or game show series or special: "Lip Sync Battle"
Children's Program: "Doc McStuffins"
Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited series): Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"
Host, talk or new/information series or special: Roland Martin, "News One Now"
Host, realit/reality competition, game show, variety series or special: LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)
Character voice-over performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"
LITERATURE
Fiction: "The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Non-fiction: "Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory
Debut author: "No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts
Biography or autobiography: "Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn
Instructional: "The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent
Poetry: "Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith
Children: "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison
Youth and teens: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator