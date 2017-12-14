Aaron Carter Reveals He's Ready To Be A Dad: 'I Want Kids So Bad'

"I turned 30 and I'm like, 'Alright my resolution is to have a kid.' But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too," he added.

"My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us," Aaron continued.

The former child star, who's lost both his sister Leslie and his father, reflected on his family.