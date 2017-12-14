Aaron Carter Reveals He's Ready To Be A Dad: 'I Want Kids So Bad'

Aaron Carter reveals that he's ready to become a father.
The 30-year-old opens up about his future and why he feels the pressure to start having children since he hit the milestone age, in a recent interview with US Weekly.
"I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad," he told US.
"I turned 30 and I'm like, 'Alright my resolution is to have a kid.' But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too," he added.
"My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us," Aaron continued.
The former child star, who's lost both his sister Leslie and his father, reflected on his family.
"We lost our sister Leslie, but we had a big family," he stated.
And shared that his losses add to his angst for wanting children soon.
"So I'm 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids […] but it has to be [with] the right person," he shared.
-- Kevin Zelman