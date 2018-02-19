Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Share A Kiss At Daytona 500

It's a green light for Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick!
The new couple shared sweet PDA at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where Aaron was spotted giving his girlfriend a good luck kiss before her final turn at the NASCAR event.
In addition to being snapped in multiple photos together among the Daytona International Speedway crowd, Danica also honored the Green Bay Packers quarterback and her loved ones with a sweet Instagram shout-out on the big day.
"Doing Daytona with all the people that mean the most to me," she wrote, captioning a series of photos including one with Aaron smiling alongside Danica and her family.
The pair first sparked dating rumors early this year, but made it official last month when Danica publicly confirmed their status.
"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," she told the Associated Press.
Both athletes broke off long-term relationships prior to finding each other. Aaron split from actress Olivia Munn last April after three years together, and Danica called off her five-year romance with fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in December.
Danica ended up placing 35th in Sunday's race, following a collision with multiple other drivers just after her halfway mark. It was the 35-year-old's last appearance at the Daytona 500, and her penultimate career race. She'll make her final lap at the Indianapolis 500 in May.
"Going to have to keep my eyes wide open today in the race. These cars and guys are going to do crazy things," she wrote on Sunday, captioning an Instagram photo of herself looking focused in the driver's seat.
