Abby Lee Miller Reveals Slimmer Figure In First Photo From Prison: See Her Incredible Transformation!

Abby Lee Miller is becoming a whole new woman.
The former "Dance Moms" coach showed off her noticeably slimmer frame in a new Instagram photo from prison on Sunday, and included a heartfelt message to fans in her caption.
Miller has reportedly lost more than 100 pounds since entering Victorville Correctional Institution in July, and was pictured smiling with a group of girls and young women in her first social media photo as an inmate.
In addition to acknowledging regret for her past mistakes, Miller admitted that her "world flipped upside down" upon being incarcerated. Now, she wrote, she's accepted her situation "with grace" and is "ready to turn over a new leaf" to make the most of her life behind bars.
"I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience," she shared.
Despite recent reports that the 51-year-old has been granted early release, she clarified in her post that "no dates have been confirmed at this time" but she is "feeling hopeful" about her future.
In addition to embracing physical health, Miller has also added new professional skills to her accomplishments. Last month, she revealed on Instagram that she passed both real estate and personal finance classes.
"So many exciting things ahead in 2018," she wrote in an emotional New Year's post.
