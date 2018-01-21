Abby Lee Miller Reveals Slimmer Figure In First Photo From Prison: See Her Incredible Transformation!

Abby Lee Miller is becoming a whole new woman.

The former "Dance Moms" coach showed off her noticeably slimmer frame in a new Instagram photo from prison on Sunday, and included a heartfelt message to fans in her caption.

Miller has reportedly lost more than 100 pounds since entering Victorville Correctional Institution in July, and was pictured smiling with a group of girls and young women in her first social media photo as an inmate.