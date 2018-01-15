Access' Natalie Morales Shares Recipes From Her Cookbook, 'At Home With Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living'

WHOLE WHEAT SPAGHETTI CARBONARA WITH PEAS AND PANCETTA

THIS IS ONE OF OUR FAVORITE PASTA DISHES. It is so flavorful and easy to make that I make it in front of friends to impress them. You can use regular spaghetti, of course, but I like the nuttiness of whole wheat, and it's a bit healthier, too. From beginning to end, this spaghetti carbonara takes less than 30 minutes, so be ready to eat it right away, as it's best right out of the pan and onto your plate!

SERVES 4

12 ounces whole wheat spaghetti (3/4 box)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped pancetta

1 large shallot, minced (about 3 tablespoons)

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup fresh or frozen green peas

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Line a plate with paper towels. Warm your serving bowl(s) in a low oven.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions to al dente.

3. As the pasta is cooking, in a nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the pancetta and shallot and cook, stirring, until the pancetta has just become crispy and lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Spoon the pancetta and shallot onto the paper towel–lined plate and set aside any rendered fat in a small bowl.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan. In a stream, whisking vigorously, add the rendered pancetta fat to the eggs.

5. When about a minute remains until the pasta is cooked, add the peas to the pasta water to heat them. Then reserve 1 cup of the pasta water for the sauce and drain the pasta and peas in a colander.

6. In the same pot you made the pasta, but off the burner so you don't cook the eggs, dump the spaghetti and peas back into the pot, then add the egg mixture, pancetta, and shallot. Toss continuously to prevent the eggs from clumping. Add the reserved pasta water, bit by bit as needed, to achieve a creamier texture. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Serve immediately, topping each warm bowl with a healthy spoonful of the remaining Parmesan.