Adam Rippon Changes His Mind About Being NBC Olympics Correspondent

American figure skater Adam Rippon agreed to become an NBC correspondent for the duration of the Olympic games, but then changed his mind overnight. He told NBCSN on Sunday that he was flattered by the offer, "but if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the (Olympic) Village." He said his friends on the Olympic team were there for him during his events and he wanted to return the favor. Rippon later echoed those sentiments on Twitter, which is where he said he initially found out about the opportunity.