Adam Rippon Gives His Mom A Medal In An Emotional Ceremony At 2018 Winter Olympics

Cue the tears, everyone!

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon shared an incredibly sweet moment with his mom on Saturday. The 28-year-old athlete, who earned a bronze medal in the team event for figure skating, was given the Order of Ikkos by the USOC this week. 

The medal, which is meant to be awarded to an athlete's coach, took a totally different turn when Adam's coaches couldn't attend so he turned around and gave the medal to his mom, Kelly Rippon. 

He shared the exchange on Instagram, which shows his mother breaking down in tears as he puts the medal over her head. 

"When you medal at the Olympics, the USOC presents you with the Order of Ikkos (a medal for you to present to your coach). I consider Rafael, Derrick, Vera, and Nadia my family. They couldn’t be at the presentation so I changed it up and got to award this medal to my mom ❤️‬

Aww! Talk about a super sweet moment for the whole family.

Adam has definitely been having fabulous time at the Olympics. Not only has he become well-known for his incredible quotes, (check those out in the video above!) but he's also having a blast with all of his teammates. 

He has posted tons of photos from his Olympic experience on his Instagram. 

From hanging out with his "wonder boy" Nathan Chen. 

So proud of my little wonder boy.

Here he's hanging out with speed skater, Maame Afua Biney.

Can we all take a moment to appreciate this ray of sunshine?

To sharing some special moments with his friend, Gus Kenworthy. 

‪Tonight I walked in the #OpeningCeremony and got to watch my old friend @yunakim light the Olympic flame. Representing the USA is one of the greatest honors of my life and being able to do it as my authentic self makes it all so much sweeter 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏆🌎❤️🔥

Cheering on our Olympic Angel today. Get it, G!!! ❤️🙆🏼‍♂️❤️

