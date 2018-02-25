Adam Rippon Gives His Mom A Medal In An Emotional Ceremony At 2018 Winter Olympics

Cue the tears, everyone!

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon shared an incredibly sweet moment with his mom on Saturday. The 28-year-old athlete, who earned a bronze medal in the team event for figure skating, was given the Order of Ikkos by the USOC this week.

The medal, which is meant to be awarded to an athlete's coach, took a totally different turn when Adam's coaches couldn't attend so he turned around and gave the medal to his mom, Kelly Rippon.

He shared the exchange on Instagram, which shows his mother breaking down in tears as he puts the medal over her head.

"When you medal at the Olympics, the USOC presents you with the Order of Ikkos (a medal for you to present to your coach). I consider Rafael, Derrick, Vera, and Nadia my family. They couldn’t be at the presentation so I changed it up and got to award this medal to my mom ❤️‬