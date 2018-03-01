Adam Rippon & Mirai Nagasu Are Going To The 2018 Oscars With Access

From the Olympic figure skating rink to the red carpet — Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are about to get glam at the 2018 Oscar Awards!

Adam and Mirai are headed to the 2018 Oscar Awards, thanks to Access! The 2018 Olympians will be our Access guests of honor!

Adam, 28, announced the news on his Instagram Story on Wednesday and revealed he "can't wait to go" to the Oscars and he and his best buddy, Mirai, were going to "have a good time."