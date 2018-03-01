Adam Rippon & Mirai Nagasu Are Going To The 2018 Oscars With Access

From the Olympic figure skating rink to the red carpet — Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are about to get glam at the 2018 Oscar Awards!
Adam and Mirai are headed to the 2018 Oscar Awards, thanks to Access! The 2018 Olympians will be our Access guests of honor!
Adam, 28, announced the news on his Instagram Story on Wednesday and revealed he "can't wait to go" to the Oscars and he and his best buddy, Mirai, were going to "have a good time."
"I’m so excited. I can’t wait to walk the red carpet with Mirai. We are just going to have a blast," Adam told Access exclusively on Thursday.
Mirai shared the exciting news on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "BREAKING NEWS: @accessonline is taking me to the Oscars. From the Olympics to the red carpet, I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys!"
And Mirai revealed to Access that she can "totally handle a whole night with Adam."
Naturally, we're going to be rolling out the red carpet to get Adam and Mirai ready for the big night this Sunday. And things are already getting started! Today, Adam helped our host Natalie Morales get her brows picture-perfect.
And later, we're headed out in Beverly Hills to pick out Adam and Mirai's Oscar ensembles. Stay tuned on @accessonline's Instagram story to see which glam fashion houses we're headed to with Adam and Mirai!