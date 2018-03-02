Adam Rippon & Mirai Nagasu Want To Have A Medal '3 Way' With Margot Robbie At The Oscars

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are ready for action at the Oscars — and they've got one person they really want to meet, "I, Tonya" star Margot Robbie!

The two Olympians shared a special message for Margot, and guaranteed they'd have a good time with her if she would swing by and say hello to them on the red carpet.

"We are so happy for you and we are so excited to see you," Adam said in a video message to Margot from Access.

"We heard you put in a lot of hours of figure skating. We are so proud of you. We put in a lot of hours too. You deserve an Olympic medal. So we're going to share ours with you," Mirai dished.

"This is definitely a three way (medal connection)," Adam joked back.

Well there you have it Margot — if you swing by and say hi to our Access guests and superstar Olympic figure skaters, Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu — we'll guarantee a three way medal moment!





