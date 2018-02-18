Adam Rippon Will Return As A Correspondent For The Rest Of The 2018 Winter Olympics

Is there anything Adam Rippon can't do?

Following his skates at the Pyeongchang games, he will be returning as a correspondent for NBC.

NBC Olympics' Twitter page shared the exciting news on Sunday.

"Adam Rippon joins NBC as a correspondent for the rest of the #WinterOlympics," the tweet reads.

https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/965239603388141569

NBC Olympics also gave the athlete a warm welcome message.

"Welcome to the team @Adaripp! We're happy to have ya! #WinterOlympics," the tweet reads.

Adam has definitely been one of the Winter Games' breakout stars this year.

He's even gained some celebrity fans!

Congrats on the new gig, Adam!

-- Stephanie Swaim

