Adele, Jennifer Lawrence & Cameron Diaz Team Up For 2018 Women's March

Talk about squad goals!
Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz made the ultimate trio at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday, where they protested for women's rights alongside thousands of fellow marchers.
The stars wore matching black shades and showed off
handwritten picket signs.
"A 'movement' should never take us backwards. It should
only take us forwards," Cameron’s sign read, while Jennifer’s poster
exclaimed: "A woman’s place is in the revolution!"
Jen posted a photo of the three on Facebook, writing, "I stand in solidarity for women's rights, equal pay, DACA [and] CHIP."
Adele also Instagrammed a selfie of her and her friends at the march, captioning the snap with a loving ode to the ladies in her life.
"The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day," she wrote. "I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world."
"I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though,"
she continued. "I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to
love and to have empathy."
Adele and Simon Konecki attend the 55th Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Adele also wrote that she hoped to raise her son, Angelo, to
be a good man, "alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am
and am not" – a nod to her husband, Simon Konecki.
"I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is," she concluded. "Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018."
Adele's famous friends showered her post with love; A-listers like Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively and Marren Morris all gave the 'gram a like.