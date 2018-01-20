Adele, Jennifer Lawrence & Cameron Diaz Team Up For 2018 Women's March

Talk about squad goals!

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz made the ultimate trio at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday, where they protested for women's rights alongside thousands of fellow marchers.

The stars wore matching black shades and showed off handwritten picket signs.



"A 'movement' should never take us backwards. It should only take us forwards," Cameron’s sign read, while Jennifer’s poster exclaimed: "A woman’s place is in the revolution!"



Jen posted a photo of the three on Facebook, writing, "I stand in solidarity for women's rights, equal pay, DACA [and] CHIP."