'AHS' Coven/Murder House Crossover Still In The Works; Ryan Murphy Talks 'AHS' Season 8

An "American Horror Story" seasons crossover is still in the works.
But, the anticipated "Murder House" "Coven" crossover won't be the next season of the FX anthology show.
"We are working on it, but it's not going to be the next season," Ryan Murphy told Access while speaking with reporters following the panel for his next FX series, "Pose." "Next season is Season 8. It'll probably be the one after that."
While there aren't scripts just yet, the creator/executive producer revealed how far along they are.
"We've already met about it and outlined it. … But it won't be next because some of the people aren't available," he said.
"Coven" and "Murder House" featured a host of actors, including several who were at the TCAs on Thursday, including Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton (Connie is in Murphy's new Fox drama "9-1-1").
Murphy said he'd want "all of them" back for the crossover season.
"Everybody who's involved in that show has always said, 'Yeah, that sounds like fun. Let's get the band back together again.' So, that is one of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer, because it's literally 25 people's schedules. But I'm hopeful that they will all come back," Murphy said.
The producer also revealed, in response to a reporter's question that he's pitched an idea for that next "AHS" season.
"I pitched it to [FX Networks & FX Productions CEO] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel and he loved it, but he's asked me not to say what it is," Murphy told reporters.
But, he did give a little bit of a tease.
"All I'll say about it is I want to go into the future," he said in response to a reporter's question. "Still topical, but the future, which I've never done."
Later, after his "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" panel, Access asked how far off we should be thinking.
"The near-distant future," Murphy said.
Within the next 10, 20 years, Access asked.
"Yeah," he said. "It's a projection story," he replied.
-- Jolie Lash