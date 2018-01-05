'AHS' Coven/Murder House Crossover Still In The Works; Ryan Murphy Talks 'AHS' Season 8

"Coven" and "Murder House" featured a host of actors, including several who were at the TCAs on Thursday, including Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton (Connie is in Murphy's new Fox drama "9-1-1").

Murphy said he'd want "all of them" back for the crossover season.

"Everybody who's involved in that show has always said, 'Yeah, that sounds like fun. Let's get the band back together again.' So, that is one of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer, because it's literally 25 people's schedules. But I'm hopeful that they will all come back," Murphy said.

The producer also revealed, in response to a reporter's question that he's pitched an idea for that next "AHS" season.