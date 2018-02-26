Alicia Silverstone & Husband Christopher Jarecki Separate After 20 Years Together

Alicia Silverstone and her husband Christopher Jarecki are separating after 20 years together, Access confirms.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Alicia's rep confirmed in a statement to Access.

The couple share their 6-year-old son, Bear Blue Jarecki and per their statement are planning to co-parent him.

Alicia, 41, shared a photo on Sunday of her and Bear enjoying some time off in Kauai this week. Their trip seems to be perfectly timed to the separation announcement.

She captioned this sweet snap, "Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love 💕"