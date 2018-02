Allison Janney has won the best supporting actress prize at the British Academy Film Awards for playing ice skater Tonya Harding's ferocious mother in "I, Tonya."



Janney praised her co-stars and the team behind the "beautiful movie," which stars Margot Robbie as the champion skater from the 1990s caught up in a tragicomic rivalry with competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Janney is also up for an Academy Award at the Oscars on March 4.