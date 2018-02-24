Amal Clooney Applauds Parkland Student Survivors For Their Bravery In Powerful Talk

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: International human rights attorney Amal Clooney speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women 2018 at San Jose Convention Center on February 23, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Watermark Conference for Women 2018) (Getty Images)
Amal Clooney is heaping praise on the Parkland, Fla., high school student survivors who are planning a march on Washington D.C. On March 24 to protest gun violence and mass shootings, like the one that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and teachers on February 14.
Amal spoke at the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, Calif., and told the audience that her and husband, George Clooney's decision to donate $500,000 to March for Our Lives and to march with students, was because she believes in the statement that the teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are making.
"George and I, actually not even through the foundation, just personally, wanted to make this contribution and to say, 'We will be there with our family,' because, you know, my children are very likely to go to school here," Amal said at Friday's conference. "I know their lives literally depend on it."
Amal also said that she and George's twins, 8-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, will eventually attend school in the U.S., and she wants them to feel safe.
"I'm blown away by these students. They are the best vehicle and best hope for change," Amal continued. "The march we're attending is their march. They give me hope."
Attendees at the Watermark Conference also shared tweets from Amal's chat. The human rights lawyer reportedly talked about the problem with guns.
"There’s a mental health issue and violence in films all across the world. But this is the only country where this problem exists. The difference is guns," Amal shared.
Amal also spoke out about her advice for young women today, telling the audience, "Be persistent. Follow your passion. It doesn't matter if you don't exactly know where you're going to end up."
The Watermark Conference also is featuring a speech from Reese Witherspoon.