Amal Clooney Applauds Parkland Student Survivors For Their Bravery In Powerful Talk

Amal Clooney is heaping praise on the Parkland, Fla., high school student survivors who are planning a march on Washington D.C. On March 24 to protest gun violence and mass shootings, like the one that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and teachers on February 14.

Amal spoke at the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, Calif., and told the audience that her and husband, George Clooney's decision to donate $500,000 to March for Our Lives and to march with students, was because she believes in the statement that the teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are making.

"George and I, actually not even through the foundation, just personally, wanted to make this contribution and to say, 'We will be there with our family,' because, you know, my children are very likely to go to school here," Amal said at Friday's conference. "I know their lives literally depend on it."