Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter For First Time In 10 Months: See Her New Photo!

The former Nickelodeon star has stayed mostly under the radar in recent years following a series of personal and legal troubles, but later enrolled at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and now seems to be gearing up for a potential Hollywood comeback.

Amanda gave her first interview since 2013 last summer, sitting down with Hollyscoop's Diana Madison and touching upon her plans to return to the spotlight.

"I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it," she said at the time.

Amanda's last on-screen role was opposite Emma Stone in 2010's "Easy A," but her lawyer told Page Six in December that she is looking forward to "dipping her toe back into acting" after "several offers," along with finishing her fashion degree.