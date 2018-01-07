Amber Heard Dazzles In Sparking, Silver, Backless Gown At Art Of Elysium Gala

Amber Heard was a knockout at the Art Of Elysium Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica in a sparkling, silver gown.
The 31-year-old star looked exceptional in a bedazzled, halter dress with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high front slit and a dramatic back. To finish off the look, Amber packed a punch with a bright red lip color and her hair swept up in a pretty updo. She added diamond earrings and rings to finish off her look.
Amber brought along her sister, Whitney Heard, for the night out. Whitney looked lovely in a black dress and posed at the event for several pictures with Amber. Amber also shared a fun Instagram post where she gushed about the evening, saying, "Another beautiful night of #Heaven @theartofelysium."
Amber wasn't the only big star to turn heads at the event. Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, looked dazzling in a silver gown with feather accents. She polished off her look with diamond and morganite cluster earrings by Hueb and donned diamond rings by Le Vian. She was spotted gently holding her baby bump and smiling for the cameras.
Victoria Justice also was a head-turner in a pink, sparkling dress with a plunging neckline and a set of Le Vian earrings.
Ali Larter opted for a metallic number, and wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved cut-out dress from Hamel.
Talk about a fabulous fashion night ahead of the Golden Globes.