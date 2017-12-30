Amber Heard Vacations With Elon Musk In Chile

Rekindled romance?

Former flames Amber Heard and Elon Musk are vacationing together in Chile over New Year's Eve weekend. The pair, who announced their split in August, were spotted at dinner with friends, including the Tesla CEO's brother, Kimbal Musk, at El Taringa restaurant.

The restaurant posted a photo of the group enjoying their meal on their Instagram and Facebook accounts on Friday.

"What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa," they wrote. "Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. . Memorable night!!!"