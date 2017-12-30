Amber Heard Vacations With Elon Musk In Chile

Rekindled romance?
Former flames Amber Heard and Elon Musk are vacationing together in Chile over New Year's Eve weekend. The pair, who announced their split in August, were spotted at dinner with friends, including the Tesla CEO's brother, Kimbal Musk, at El Taringa restaurant.
The restaurant posted a photo of the group enjoying their meal on their Instagram and Facebook accounts on Friday.
"What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa," they wrote. "Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. . Memorable night!!!"
The 31-year-old "Justice League" actress was photographed sitting next to her rumored beau in a black sundress and hat.
The day before, Amber posted photos of herself on the beach to her Instagram account. "My kind of winter holiday," she captioned the smiley pics.
Amber and Elon dated for a year before calling it quits in the summer and sharing the news with fans on social media.
"Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close," Amber posted on Instagram in August. "Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."
The 46-year-old entrepreneur opened up about their breakup in an interview with Rolling Stone that was published in November. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad," he said, adding, "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks."
WATCH: Amber Heard Shares Topless Instagram Photo
However, it looks like the couple's romance might be back on — which is just in time to ring in the New Year with a kiss!