America Ferrera Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera has a little one on the way!

The actress shared the news that she's expecting her first child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams in a tweet on New Year's Eve.

"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year #babybesos #HappyNewYear," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Ryan.

Ryan also shared his excitement by posting the same photo on Instagram, which shows America holding a baby jumper that says "Mas Besos (por favor)," and also features the couple wearing 2018 glasses.

"Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear," he wrote.

Ryan and America got married in 2011.

-- Stephanie Swaim

