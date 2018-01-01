America Ferrera Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera has a little one on the way!
The actress shared the news that she's expecting her first child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams in a tweet on New Year's Eve.
"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year #babybesos #HappyNewYear," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Ryan.
Ryan also shared his excitement by posting the same photo on Instagram, which shows America holding a baby jumper that says "Mas Besos (por favor)," and also features the couple wearing 2018 glasses.
"Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear," he wrote.
Ryan and America got married in 2011.
-- Stephanie Swaim