Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks & More Time's Up Ladies Rock The 2018 Women's March

Hollywood women are raising their voices!
From New York City to Los Angeles, dozens of celeb ladies took to the streets for the 2018 Women's March on Saturday, marking the one year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.
Amy Schumer and Amber Tamblyn were among a massive group of Time’s Up advocates protesting in New York.
Amy posted a funny selfie from the march, sticking her tongue out as Amber stood beside her. "Today we march #timesup," she captioned the pic.
Amber shared a video on Instagram of their entire crew.
In the video, a hot pink legging-clad Amber asks the group,
"Are you guys ready?"
"3, 2, 1," she counts down, before everyone
screams in unison: "Time's up!"
"#TIMESUP
marching in NYC today!" she captioned the video.
The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" actress also posted a throwback photo from last year's march, where she flaunted a pregnant belly.
"One year ago today, against doctor’s orders, I marched in DC fully pregnant," she wrote in part."
"This morning, I march in NYC for all my sisters working to change this world and make it a safer, better place to live in. Today I march for my sisters of color, of disability, of LGBTQ and every woman who has ever been threatened, silenced, bullied or maginalized. I march for the history of my mother. And the future of my daughter."
While Amy and Amber raised their voices on the East Coast, many more actresses were supporting the movement in Los Angeles.
A slew of actresses – including Olivia Munn, Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush and Nicole Richie – were scheduled to speak at the L.A. March.
Olivia teased her appearance on Instagram, writing, "I'll be speaking at the #womensmarch today! Can’t wait to see you there!"
Elizabeth Banks also participated in the Los Angeles march,
and she certainly looked the part!
In an Instagram photo, the "Pitch Perfect 3"
actress wore a swipe of bright pink lipstick that matched her pink hat.
Underneath a navy blazer, her tee shirt hilariously read: "This is a
t-shirt about women." A pin fastened to her blazer had the words
"BABES UNITE" in bold white letters.
"@womensmarch here we come! #POWERTothePOLLS #womensmarch2018," the 43-year-old wrote for her caption.
While Elizabeth celebrated the event in sunny California, Chloë Grace Moretz celebrated the occassion from the snowy Sundance Film Festival.
Chloë captured a video from Sundance’s women’s rally on her Instagram Stories, showing off a snippet of Gloria Steinem making a speech as snowflakes fell around the crowd
The actress also smiled into the camera and showed off a pink Planned Parenthood pin.
"Women’s rally Sundance!!," she wrote underneath the video.
Some Hollywood men also participated in the big day, including comedian Nick Kroll.
The funnyman posted an artful Instagram shot of the crowds on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
"Lots to march for this year," he wrote as a caption.