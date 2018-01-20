Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks & More Time's Up Ladies Rock The 2018 Women's March

Hollywood women are raising their voices!

From New York City to Los Angeles, dozens of celeb ladies took to the streets for the 2018 Women's March on Saturday, marking the one year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.

Amy Schumer and Amber Tamblyn were among a massive group of Time’s Up advocates protesting in New York.

Amy posted a funny selfie from the march, sticking her tongue out as Amber stood beside her. "Today we march #timesup," she captioned the pic.