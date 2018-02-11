Amy Schumer Kisses Chef Chris Fischer In First PDA Photo

Sealed with a kiss! It seems Amy Schumer just confirmed her picture-perfect new relationship.
The comedy star shared a smooch with chef Chris Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend, and posted a romantic snap of the cute moment on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" she captioned the loved-up pic.
Amy and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together over dinner in New York City back in November. They were later seen attending a taping of "Saturday Night Live" last month.
The "I Feel Pretty" star's PDA post marks the first time she's acknowledged the romance publicly. She and ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch called it quits last May after nearly two years together.
Chris is based in Martha's Vineyard, where his restaurant Beach Plum is located. In 2013, Esquire hailed the eatery as an "ultimate dining destination" for vineyard locals – and a favorite of the Obamas.
Amy and Chris were far from the only star couple honoring Ellen's big night on Saturday. As previously reported, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also among the celebrities in attendance.
-- Erin Biglow