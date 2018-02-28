Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Wedding Vows To Chris Fischer — See Their Wedding Video!

Amy Schumer just melted our hearts!
Amy shared part of her wedding video from her surprise Malibu wedding to chef Chris Fischer earlier this month, and the whole thing is unbelievably adorable and sweet.
In the video — which is set to the tune of "Songs About Rainbows" by Kermit the Frog — Amy and Chris exchange wedding vows as the sun sets along the Malibu coastline.
"I love you Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life," Chris shared in his wedding vows. "You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."
Then Amy takes her turn, and naturally the 36-year-old comedian begins with a joke.
"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," Amy joked, eliciting a huge laugh from their wedding guests. Then, she shared why they "rushed" down the aisle after only a couple months of dating.
"People are wondering ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?’ And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you," Amy said.
Amy captioned the Instagram video, "Thank you @jeffandmollieweddings for this beautiful video and @thegetdownboys for the dope ass rendition of ‘rainbow connection’ and my friends and fam my husband!"
Amy and Chris exchanged vows on February 15 at a private estate along the coast of California. The hush-hush affair was very well-attended with their close pals, including celebrity guests like Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal, all making an appearance.
If you watch closely in the video, you'll see some of her big-name pals laughing, smiling and enjoying the special day.
The duo shared tons of photos on their Instagram after their wedding, but this wedding video truly takes the cake.