Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Wedding Vows To Chris Fischer — See Their Wedding Video!

"I love you Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life," Chris shared in his wedding vows. "You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

Then Amy takes her turn, and naturally the 36-year-old comedian begins with a joke.

"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," Amy joked, eliciting a huge laugh from their wedding guests. Then, she shared why they "rushed" down the aisle after only a couple months of dating.

"People are wondering ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?’ And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you," Amy said.