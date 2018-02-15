Amy Schumer Tells Fans She's Not Pregnant After Surprise Wedding

Amy Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer on February 13 in a surprise wedding at a Malibu estate after a couple months of dating, but she wants to set the record straight about their speedy nuptials — she's not pregnant, ya'll!

Speculation swirled on Thursday that the "Trainwreck" star may be expecting after she and Chris walked down the aisle in a hurry, but Amy told fans via her Instagram account that she's not going to be a mom. 

"2 things. I'm not pregnant," she wrote in a post.

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Then she added in what she'd like friends, family and fans to do in lieu of gifts. "And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider a donation to everytown for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence." 

Amy has been a longtime advocate for gun safety. 

Following her pregnancy denial and gun safety message, Amy also shared a slew of additional pics from her wedding. In the fun snaps, actresses Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Lawrence can be seen enjoying the festivities. 

Yup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on


Amy and her love said "I do" in a sunset ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. She was dressed in a breathtaking, white spaghetti strap gown with lace detailing. Amy carried a bouquet of white blooms and had her hair down in dreamy braids and curls. 

For his part, her chef hubby rocked a classic suit with a white boutinnierere. 

@robandlindsayweddings

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Their friends — and furry friends — were also a part of the big day. Two pups appeared to participate in the festivities as possible ring-bearers. Amy's gal pals rocked pink bridesmaid dresses and wore flower crowns on their heads. 

Talk about a stunning day for Amy Schumer! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News