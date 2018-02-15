Amy Schumer Tells Fans She's Not Pregnant After Surprise Wedding

Amy Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer on February 13 in a surprise wedding at a Malibu estate after a couple months of dating, but she wants to set the record straight about their speedy nuptials — she's not pregnant, ya'll!
Speculation swirled on Thursday that the "Trainwreck" star may be expecting after she and Chris walked down the aisle in a hurry, but Amy told fans via her Instagram account that she's not going to be a mom.
"2 things. I'm not pregnant," she wrote in a post.
Then she added in what she'd like friends, family and fans to do in lieu of gifts. "And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider a donation to everytown for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."
Amy has been a longtime advocate for gun safety.
Following her pregnancy denial and gun safety message, Amy also shared a slew of additional pics from her wedding. In the fun snaps, actresses Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Lawrence can be seen enjoying the festivities.
Amy and her love said "I do" in a sunset ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean. She was dressed in a breathtaking, white spaghetti strap gown with lace detailing. Amy carried a bouquet of white blooms and had her hair down in dreamy braids and curls.
For his part, her chef hubby rocked a classic suit with a white boutinnierere.
Their friends — and furry friends — were also a part of the big day. Two pups appeared to participate in the festivities as possible ring-bearers. Amy's gal pals rocked pink bridesmaid dresses and wore flower crowns on their heads.
Talk about a stunning day for Amy Schumer!