Amy Schumer Tells Fans She's Not Pregnant After Surprise Wedding

Amy Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer on February 13 in a surprise wedding at a Malibu estate after a couple months of dating, but she wants to set the record straight about their speedy nuptials — she's not pregnant, ya'll!

Speculation swirled on Thursday that the "Trainwreck" star may be expecting after she and Chris walked down the aisle in a hurry, but Amy told fans via her Instagram account that she's not going to be a mom.

"2 things. I'm not pregnant," she wrote in a post.