Angelina Jolie Channels Old Hollywood In Glamorous Night Out With Her Kids

Glam squad! Angelina Jolie got dressed to the nines for a special night out with her kids.

The Oscar winner was honored as the Global Citizen of the Year at Friday's U.N. Correspondent Association Awards in New York City, where she channeled Old Hollywood in an A-list look worthy of any red carpet.

The wintry NYC temperatures didn't seem to faze Angie as she bared her back and shoulders in an elegant black evening gown complete with a white train and elbow-length gloves. She opted for no jacket, leaving her signature tattoos on full display as she signed autographs for fans.