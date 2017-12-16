Angelina Jolie Channels Old Hollywood In Glamorous Night Out With Her Kids

Glam squad! Angelina Jolie got dressed to the nines for a special night out with her kids.
The Oscar winner was honored as the Global Citizen of the Year at Friday's U.N. Correspondent Association Awards in New York City, where she channeled Old Hollywood in an A-list look worthy of any red carpet.
The wintry NYC temperatures didn't seem to faze Angie as she bared her back and shoulders in an elegant black evening gown complete with a white train and elbow-length gloves. She opted for no jacket, leaving her signature tattoos on full display as she signed autographs for fans.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Her daughters Zahara and Shiloh, and sons Pax and Knox were spotted leaving the event with their famous mom. Inside, attendees captured the 42-year-old's moving speech from the podium, in which she explained the responsibility she feels in her humanitarian efforts.
"Seeing yourself in the struggles of others. Regarding their fight for human rights and freedoms as your fight," she said, according to an Instagram video taken during the ceremony, describing "what it means to be a citizen of the world."
Angelina has long been known for her work with the UN and global refugee aid. According to the UNHCR website, she served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 to 2012 before being appointed a Special Envoy in 2012.
-- Erin Biglow