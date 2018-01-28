Angelina Jolie Meets With Syrian Refugees In Jordan's Zaatari Camp

Movie star Angelina Jolie visited a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan on Sunday, calling for a political solution to Syria's long-running civil war and saying that "humanitarian aid is not a long-term solution."

Children crowded around the U.S. actress as she spoke in a patch of muddy space between hundreds of rows of caravans in the desert camp of Zaatari, less than an hour's drive from the Syrian border.

It was Jolie's fifth visit to Jordan.