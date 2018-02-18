Angelina Jolie Is A Vision In Elie Saab At The 2018 ASC Awards

Angelina Jolie's fashion game is no joke!
The 42-year-old stepped out at the 2018 American Society of Cinematographers Awards on Saturday, wearing a gorgeous gown.
The champagne Elie Saab dress was adorned with sparkles and featured flowing feathered tulle.
(Getty Images)
The back of the dress is cut low, giving fans a view of Angie's back tattoo.
Angie accessorized the glam look with sparkly drop earrings and a classic lightly curled hairdo.
(Getty Images)
At the award show she was honored with the Board of Governors Award for her work on "First They Killed My Father."
"Angelina Jolie sets a high standard," ASC president Kees van Oostrum said when announcing the award last month, according to Deadline.
"She is a true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit. She has also entertained us through her work, but more importantly has brought significant social issues to our attention. For her wide-ranging accomplishments, we are honored to present her with our Board of Governors Awards," Kees concluded.
-- Stephanie Swaim