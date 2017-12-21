Anna Faris And Eugenio Derbez Put Their Own Spin On 'Overboard' In New Trailer

The new trailer for "Overboard" is officially here.

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in the remake of "Overboard" and definitely put their own spin on the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell classic. The story, as fans know, follows a spoiled yacht owner who completely disregards an employee who works on her yacht. In the new version, instead of the yacht owner being a woman — it's Eugenio.

After Eugenio goes overboard on his yacht and loses his memory, his employee —Anna — tricks him into believing that they are actually married and have three kiddos together. The hilarious spin on the old flick looks like it will be a good time.

Check out the trailer below: