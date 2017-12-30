Anna Faris Officiates 'Unqualified' Podcast Co-Host Sim Sarna's Wedding

She's not "Unqualified" for this!

Anna Faris helped her "Unqualified" podcast co-host and Executive Producer, Sim Sarna, and his bride Amy say, "I do."

The "Mom" star officiated the couple's wedding at Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, Calif., in Sonoma County.

Anna shared photos of the event on Instagram on Friday.

In one pic, the actress, who wore a dusty peachy-pink colored dress to her friends' nuptials, looked on at the happy couple as they held hands during the ceremony.

Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!! ❤️ @simsarna @amy_and_stausi

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Another pic showed her posing with Amy and Sim.

"Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!!" Anna captioned the Insta-slideshow, adding a heart emoji.

Sim shared the same pics on his Instagram page, captioning a romantic shot of him and Amy, "Perfect day. Can’t believe this beautiful woman is my wife."

Amy posted a behind-the-scenes pic from her wedding day showing her hugging Anna.

One more pic from yesterday (for now) of me with my dear officiant @annafaris. If only I could have @ggilly21 and @sarahirene28 do my hair and makeup every day.... ????????????????????

A post shared by Amy (@amy_and_stausi) on

The "Unqualified" podcast Instagram page also shared the happy news.

"The Big Day - Anna officiates Sim and Amy’s #Unqualifiedwedding," read a post to accompany more pics. 

The Big Day - Anna officiates Sim and Amy’s #Unqualified wedding! ❤️???????? @annafaris @simsarna @amy_and_stausi. Thanks to everyone who made it so magical. @weddingsbysunnyside @thomasgeorgeestates @cristaluedtke @beijaflorbotanicals @itsmelissaatle

A post shared by Anna Faris is Unqualified (@unqualified) on

Amy and Sim shared the story of how they met and fell in love on the "Unqualified" podcast's Nov. 21 episode.

-- Jolie Lash

