Ansel Elgort And Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Pack On The PDA At Basketball Game

Smooch, smooch!
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan only had eyes for each other as they sat courtside at the New York Knicks game on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
The lovebirds were photographed gazing longingly into each other's eyes and sharing a passionate kiss as the Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics.
The couple, who appeared to be in their own private world for much of the game, was also in sync with their fashion and matched in burgundy.
Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics game at Madison Square Garden on December 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old "Baby Driver" star and his ballerina girlfriend first met as students at New York City's famous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," the professional dancer told Cosmopolitan earlier this month. "We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year."
The "Divergent" actor routinely shares his affection for his girlfriend on social media with sweet posts and comments on almost all of her Instagram pictures.
"Last Sunday morning... I've been obsessed with Violetta since highschool," he captioned one of his more recent photos.
This couple is too cute!
