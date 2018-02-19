Ansel Elgort Is An Uncle: See The Sweet Photo Of Him & His Niece

Uncle Ansel is loving his new niece!
Ansel Elgort took to Instagram on Sunday to show off two new photos of him and his niece Stella, plus a super sweet video.
"Already a proud uncle," the caption reads.
The actor previously shared about his sister Sophie's pregnancy, sharing a cute pic of her showing off her preggo belly on Instagram last month.
"MY BIG SISTER IS GONNA HAVE A BABY ANY MINUTE," the caption reads. "The miracle of life. Can't wait to be Uncle-Ansel You're gonna be the best mama Sophie!."
Sophie also shared a sweet snap of her baby girl over the weekend, revealing the baby's name.
"Welcome to the world Stella Margrethe Von Stroh. Born on Valentine's day," the caption reads.
Congrats to the happy family!
-- Stephanie Swaim