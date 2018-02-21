Ariana Grande Backs Out Of BRIT Awards Tribute Performance To Manchester Victims After Falling Ill

Ariana Grande backed out of her BRIT Award tribute performance dedicated to the 22 people who died at her concert last year in Manchester, England, just hours before she was set to perform on Wednesday.

A source told Access that Ariana fell ill and was going to come and do the performance in spite pf that, but she was ordered by her doctor not to fly.

The tribute performance was reportedly going to be one of the centerpieces of the award show.

According to the Mirror, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has agreed to step in and do the performance in place of Ariana.

Despite the chaotic start to the BRIT awards, many stars shared their excitement about the award show. Liam Payne, Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith and Niall Horan all took to Twitter to get ready for the award show.