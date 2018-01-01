Ariana Grande Is Teasing New Music – Listen!

Ariana Grande gave fans a sweet surprise on New Year's Eve: a taste of her new music!
The pop star teased a snippet of an upcoming song in a video on her Instagram on Sunday.
The short video shows off Ariana's dreamy, lush vocal harmonies as she mixes a dense layering of tracks in the studio.
"see you next year," the 24-year-old wrote as a caption.
The sneak peek is already exciting Ari's fans and celeb friends; Kris Jenner, Zedd and Alessia Cara are among the stars that have given the video a like.
Ariana first revealed that she was working on new music on Dec. 13, posting a black-and-white video of herself in the studio to her Instagram Stories.
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Confirms She's Working On New Music
Her upcoming music will be the first she's released since her third album, "Dangerous Woman," dropped in May 2016.
We can't wait to see what Ariana has up her sleeve!