Ariana Grande's Family Forced To Evacuate From CA Wildfires

The wildfires ravaging Southern California have forced thousands of families to evacuate – including Ariana Grande's.
Ariana took to social media on Wednesday to send her thoughts and prayers to those affected by the massive flames, while her mother Joan evacuated her home.
"For the first time in my life I had to evacuate my home… my heart is breaking for all the Californians so sadly affected by the fires," Ari's mom tweeted out.
"Mom and her pups were evacuated this am and are safe," Ari added in an Instagram Story post. "My pups and I are in the clear so far where we are. Praying for the planet and for the people / animals whose homes are being destroyed. Please be safe everybody."
The 24-year-old pop star followed up with a pic of a single firefighter combatting the deadly flames.
"Thank you to the brave fighters who are working endlessly to put a stop to this and who are helping people evacuate safely," she wrote.
The singer's brother – former "Big Brother" star Frankie Grande – also shared an update on his safety as major parts of Los Angeles went up in flames.
"We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on," he tweeted.
Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a local State of Emergency in response to the Skirball Fire, which has burned at least 125 acres in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air.
The Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley has charred over 11,000 acres and displaced over 150,000 people out of their homes, NBC News reports.
Just 30 miles north, the Ventura County fire rages on. Over 55,000 acres have been burned, destroying at least 150 structures, according to Ventura County fire officials.
