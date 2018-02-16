Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Buff Bod During Tough Workout

Ariel Winter has got some serious muscles!

The "Modern Family" star, 20, showed off her fit physique as she worked hard with a set of battle ropes in a video posted to her Instagram Story. Ariel handled the hard workout like a total pro!

For her sweat sesh, the always fashionable Ariel, rocked a super cute black sports bra and a set of gray spandex. She had her hair pulled back in a high bun. Ariel tagged her trainer, Mack, in the fun video.

Ariel has never been shy about how hard she works to keep her figure in shape! She posted this video in November where she was doing dead lifts.