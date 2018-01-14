Ashley Judd Praises James Franco For His 'Terrific' Response To Allegations

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice," he told Colbert.

Franco also said he had "no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy" or "why she was upset," in response to vague accusations tweeted against Franco during the 2018 Golden Globes. Sheedy has since deleted the tweets.



According to People, Franco is "in a really bad place" following a Los Angeles Times exposé published on Thursday, which detailed sexual misconduct allegations from five women – four of whom are Franco's former students.



"His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he's only talking to a select group of people. For now, he's just hiding out," a source told the mag, adding that Franco has also changed his phone number amid the fallout. Franco's attorney Michael Plonsker denied the allegations.



