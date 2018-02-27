Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Share A Steamy Smooch On The Kiss Cam At The LA Kings Game

Mila Kunis only has lips for her hubby, Ashton Kutcher!

Mila and Ashton got caught on the Kiss Cam at the Los Angeles Kings hockey game on Monday night, and they shared a seriously steamy smooch that ended with them both laughing like crazy.

When the camera panned over to them, Ashton jokingly pretended to put on his chapstick and then leaned in for a massive smooch. Things were going well until he and Mila started laughing and couldn't seem to contain themselves. It looks like Ashton tried to get a little too much tongue in there and that's what caused Mila to pull back and start laughing. And Mila seemed completely shocked that they made it onto the big screen with their kiss in the first place.

Clearly, these two lovebirds definitely nailed the kiss! But let's face it — they've got a lot of practice. The pair shared their first kiss on "That '70s Show" back when Mila was just 19 years old. And Ashton revealed on "The Howard Stern" that it was actually his future wife's first kiss on the show ever!

"I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her," Kutcher dished to Howard. "I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!"

Awww!

Check out the hilarious video below.