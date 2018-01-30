Baby Brain! Paris Hilton Says She Can't Wait To Have Child Of Her Own

Paris Hilton is recently engaged and she's got babies on the brain!

The hotel heiress shared a photo of her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her daughter Lily rocking matching blue dresses in an Instagram photo on Monday, and commented that she's looking forward to having a baby of her own someday. Paris captioned the sweet pic, "Can't wait to twin with my own lil mini me one day…😍👶🏼"

Can't wait to twin with my own lil mini me one day...????????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Nicky has two children with her husband, James. The two are parents to Lily, 1, and 1-month-old, Teddy. And clearly Paris is one proud auntie. 

But is Paris dropping hints about a baby on the way? Probably not because she's busy planning a wedding!

The 36-year-old announced her engagement to Chris Zylka in early January on Instagram. Chris popped the question with a dazzling 20-carat pear-shaped diamond during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. 

Paris shared the entire magical moment on her Instagram in a video she captioned, "The most romantic moment of my life." 

The most romantic moment of my life! ???????? #Engaged ????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

