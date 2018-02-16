'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Welcome Baby Girl, Isabella!

Alongside the photo, the duo shared an update on little Isabella's arrival, "We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass," Waddell wrote on Instagram. "She weighs 6lbs 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart. The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness ❤️."



Carly, who is known for her fun sense of humor, also added "also high from pain meds."

Evan shared the same photo on his Instagram and cooed over his baby girl. "Y’all - she’s perfect. Isabella Evelyn Bass. My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook. I love her I love everyone I love love. Thanks for the encouraging words. (Also, hahaha can ya believe this is even happening. Who would’ve thought?!?)."

Isabella will reportedly go by the name "Bella." The duo met on the Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise." After a bizarre bonding ceremony in a Mexican village, Carly and Evan's sparks were undeniable and their awkward interactions turned into a full-blown love affair. The duo wed in Mexico last June, surrounded by many of their "Bachelor" alum pals. They announced they were expecting a baby in August.