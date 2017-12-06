'The Bachelorette' Runner-Up Peter Kraus Opens Up About His Eating Disorder

Peter Kraus bravely opened up about his struggle with an
eating disorder during his days as a male model.
"The Bachelorette" star revealed this shocking revelation in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.
"11 years ago I began a modeling career that took me all over the world," he wrote.
"At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors. For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts. In the winter of 2007 I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way," Peter revealed.
Peter was able to overcome his eating disorder with help from dietetics classes. He went on to graduate from Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin with honors. Peter now owns Worth Personal Training in Madison, WI — an in-home and on location personal training and bootcamp company.
The reality star thanks the people who helped him overcome this obstacle.
"I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way," he wrote.
"If it weren't for hitting 'rock bottom' I never would have had this amazing hill of a life to climb back up. So embrace the sh*t sometimes. Learn from it, pick you’re a** up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Sometimes from the darkest places shines the brightest light."
That’s some major motivation!
-- Kevin Zelman