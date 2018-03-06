'The Bachelor's' Bekah M. Says She Thinks Arie Will Absolutely Cheat On Lauren B. Eventually

Bekah M. isn't holding back!
The former "Bachelor" contestant sat down with Access following Monday night's shocking season finale to weigh in on Arie Luyendyk's shocking decision to break up with fiancée Becca K. on national television in order to reunite with his runner-up Lauren B.
Bekah didn't mince words when she was talking about how she sees Arie's relationship unfolding with Lauren Burnham. "I just think that even if they were to stay together for the rest of their lives, I think he would certainly cheat on her — without a doubt," Bekah said.
Adding, "I can't speak for Lauren, but I don't that Arie is capable of having a monogamous, serious relationship. I really don't think that he's mature enough to handle a real, committed relationship. He's impulsive and he doesn't think through his actions."
The 22-year-old also shared her thoughts on Arie's poor management of the situation on Monday. She believed that even with "producer pressure," Arie should not have broken up with Becca on national TV.
"The way he handled those interactions with Becca was so manipulative," Bekah said. "I thought it was really emotionally manipulative. He wanted to see her break down I think, or he wanted something from her and he was not looking out for her feelings. He was looking for his own sense of well-being."
"The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
-- Gabi Duncan