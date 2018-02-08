Backstreet Boys Invite K-Pop Sensation BTS To Experience Vegas Residency

"Just so you know, we are huge fans of BTS," Nick Carter responded.

“We love them. Aoki played us one of their songs that hasn’t even been release," he continued. "We want to actually invite the guys to our show in Vegas, if you guys want to come. BTS all the way, baby!”

BTS shared with Access last November that the Backstreet Boys have been a huge musical influence – and they are honored by comparisons to the iconic boy band.