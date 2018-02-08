Backstreet Boys Invite K-Pop Sensation BTS To Experience Vegas Residency

America's biggest boy band is showing some major to love to K-Pop's chart toppers!
The Backstreet Boys couldn't help but gush over the South Korean group during a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday when asked about their fellow boy band.
.@romvnogers @BTS_twt #BSBVegas pic.twitter.com/mtWSgPoOGy— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) February 6, 2018
"Just so you know, we are huge fans of BTS," Nick Carter responded.
“We love them. Aoki played us one of their songs that hasn’t even been release," he continued. "We want to actually invite the guys to our show in Vegas, if you guys want to come. BTS all the way, baby!”
BTS shared with Access last November that the Backstreet Boys have been a huge musical influence – and they are honored by comparisons to the iconic boy band.
"We've been listening to *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys when we were young – even our parents know the name," BTS member RM said. "We cannot believe it!"
BTS made a huge impact with their live U.S. television debut at the 2017 American Music Awards, surging mainstream music interest in the seven-member ensemble.
The group's latest single – "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner – debuted at No. 28 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and has spent 10 weeks on the chart. BTS' massive Army fan base dominates social media with over 20 million fans and helped make the band the most-tweeted celebrities of the year.
BSB and BTS are sure to be a match made in boy band heaven!