Justin Timberlake Reaches Out To Sheila E. To Confirm No Prince Hologram At Super Bowl

"Prince had told me ... don't let anybody do a hologram of him for religious reasons, so I just posted that if this happened it's kind of messed up and not cool," the Grammy-nominated performer said Sunday.

"And then Justin's people reached out to my manager and wanted to talk to me about it and we had a great conversation," she added. "And I felt that it was OK to respond and let the fans know he said great things about Prince and the fans and how important they are. So it was a good conversation."

Sheila E. made the comments ahead of her tailgate performance at Nomadic Live at The Armory in Minnesota.