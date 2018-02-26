Becca's Ex Ross Shows Up On 'The Bachelor': 7 Hot Pics Of Ross & Everything You Need To Know

Monday's episode of  "The Bachelor" had quite a few surprises when Arie took his remaining ladies to Peru. 

Spoiler alerts ahead!

Let's start with this first in "The Bachelor" history (or at least as far as we can remember)… One of the lady's exes showed up at the resort where she was staying for the hit ABC show and tried to win her back. 

Becca's ex, Ross, hopped a flight to Peru, drove five hours to the resort where Becca was shacking up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and then proceeded to tell both Becca and Arie that he still has feelings of her and can't stop thinking about her after they broke up last year.

Hey, the heart wants what the heart wants. Ya know!?  

Then he told both Arie and Becca that he wants to marry her. Hmm. That probably puts a wrinkle in Arie's plans. 

At any rate, while Arie was clearly not thrilled with Ross' epic declaration of love, Bachelor Nation was all about it. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on making Ross the next bachelor. In honor of #BachelorNation's fandom toward Ross, we've collected some of his hottest photos and a couple of fun facts. 

You're welcome. 

Full Name: Ross Jirgl

Mini Bio according to Instagram: Wisconsin Grown. Stanford University. Sport Performance Coach - Football.

1. Ross has already nailed the humble brag, writing "If I ever get to heaven, it will look something like this." We're pretty sure he's talking about the Hawaiian sunset, but honestly, his abs look pretty heavenly too. 

If I ever get to Heaven, it’ll look something like this.

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

2. Ross is a sports performance coach at Stanford. This basically means he's in charge of getting other people stay into great shape (so he clearly takes pride in his own bod too). Naturally, he rocks that cardinal red like a champ. 

Let the light inside of you always be brighter than the light shining on you. #stanfordfootball 🌲 💪🏼

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

3. He's all American, ya'll. Just look at those shorts and the gun show. 

🇺🇸💪🏼

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

4. He's fishing for love… and he's pretty darn good at it. 

Going fishing for that feeling I get when the fish bite

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

5. Honestly, we had zero idea that #Snatchvember was even a thing. But we're all about it here. 

#275 #Snatchvember?

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

6. Ok, but seriously, he's outdoorsy, he camps, he can build a fire, and we imagine he's not half bad at making s'mores too. Someone definitely will want to cuddle up with this cutie. 

I was gonna go to work... but then I got high

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

7. If '80s hair bands ever made a return, Ross would be ready. 

#fbf And good luck to the Mavs in the playoffs. Again! #minnesotastatefootball #msumavericks1

A post shared by Ross Jirgl (@jirglross) on

WATCH: Also, check out how Caroline slammed Arie in the "Women Tell All"

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News